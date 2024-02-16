Individual Game Tickets on Sale this Upcoming Tuesday

Individual game tickets to all Albuquerque Isotopes 2024 home games go on sale this Tuesday, February 20 at 10:00 am. The Isotopes will host 75 home games at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park with Opening Night scheduled for Friday, March 29 at 6:35 pm against the El Paso Chihuahuas, affiliate of the San Diego Padres. Click here for the complete schedule.

The promotional calendar is filled with numerous fan favorites: Cinco de Mayo Celebration, six Mariachis games, 14 Fireworks Shows, Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night presented by Blake's Lotaburger and 21 giveaway nights. Click here for the full day-by-day promotional calendar.

Fans may visit abqisotopes.com, ticketmaster.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office Monday-Friday from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm.

Additionally, the Mariachis 6-pack, which guarantees seats to every 2024 Mariachis game, is on sale now for $114, a savings of 20 % ($29) off the overall value of the package. For other information about Season Tickets, Flex & Combo Plans, Suite Rentals or booking other hospitality areas, fans may visit abqisotopes.comor call (505) 924-2255.

