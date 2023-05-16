Renegades Earn 9-6 Victory

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades led from start to finish on their way to a 9-6 victory against the Brooklyn Cyclones on Tuesday night at Heritage Financial Park.

Spencer Jones sparked the 'Gades offense early with leadoff home run in the bottom of the first off Jeffrey Colón. The blast was his second home run of the season, and his second leadoff round tripper of the season.

In the bottom of the second, Aaron Palensky hit a one-out solo home run off Colón (0-2), his league-leading tenth home run of the season. That touched off a three-run rally as the next four batters all followed with hits, with Marcos Cabrera driving in Ben Cowles, and Aldenis Sánchez scoring on a Jones single to extend the lead to 4-0.

Joel Valdez didn't allow a hit through the first three innings of the game, but Kevin Parada connected on the first pitch of the fourth inning and sent it over the wall for the Cyclones first hit of the night. Following the home run, Brooklyn tallied two more runs in the frame, one on a balk and another on a Joe Suozzi RBI single. The left-hander settled down after that, allowing three runs on three hits, while walking two and striking out a season-high seven in 4.2 innings

Hudson Valley answered with a three-run fifth. With the bases loaded and no outs, Spencer Henson brought in a run with a sacrifice fly, and three batters later, Sánchez lined a ball to right field to score two more, and the 'Gades opened up a 7-3 lead.

Alex Ramirez homered to center off Bailey Dees to begin the sixth, and Parada tallied another RBI hit in the seventh to cut the deficit to 7-5, but Hudson Valley again pulled away with a Palensky RBI single and a run-scoring wild in the seventh.

Ryan Anderson allowed a run across the final two innings to close out the Renegades fourth straight victory. Hudson Valley's pitching staff walked just two batters and struck out 15 in the win.

Hudson Valley will continue its six-game series against the Brooklyn Cyclones on Wednesday morning. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 a.m. with coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network beginning at 10:45 a.m. The Renegades will send RHP Tyrone Yulie (1-1, 5.16) to the hill opposite of RHP Blade Tidwell (0-3, 8.35) for the Cyclones.

Renegades Record: 22-12

