Drive Offense Stalls, Dash Win Series Finale, 9-2

May 16, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greenville Drive News Release







After an hour and five minute rain delay and a quiet first inning, the Dash returned to their early series form, putting together a six-run second inning as they battered Drive starter Hunter Dobbins and were the benefactors of three Drive errors.An RBI-double and a pair of RBI-single plated the first four runs of the inning before a throwing and fielding error by catcher Ronald Rosario and left fielder Nick Decker helped the final two runs cross.

The Drive would get on the board in the third inning thanks to RBI-single from Brainer Bonaci that scored Decker who led off the innign with a double, bringin the game to 6-1.

After the rough second inning, Dobbins allowed only one hit over the course of the next ten batters he faced before being relived in the sixth by Joe Jones. Dobbins finished his night allowing 6 runs on six hits (though only four earned), issuing a solitary walk while striking out five.

The sixth inning proved to be rough for Jones, who allowed three runs on four hits, including multiple two out RBI-knocks, enlarging the deficit to 9-1 at the close of the inning. Casey Cobb spun the seventh and Nate Tellier spun the eighth for the Drive sending all six Dash batters down in order. Both Cobb and Tellier picked up a strikeout.

Max Ferguson would add another Drive run in the eighth as he sent hard liner over the right field wall, his second homer of the year, making it 9-2. Joey Stock tossed the ninth for the Drive, allowing one walk but picking up two striekouts.

The Drive looked like they might have found some momentum in the ninth as Tyler Miller doubled to lead off the inning and Eddinson Paulino reached after being hit by a pitch, putting two men on. But Paulino would get picked off, Miguel Ugueto would go down on strikes, and Ronald Rosario popped out to second to end the game.

The Drive (Boston Red Sox) return to action on Tuesday, May 16 at Fluor Field to begin a six-game series with the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Tampa Bay Rays), with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

