Claws Drop Series Opener 8-3 to Wilmington on Tuesday

May 16, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Wilmington blew open a one run game with four runs in the eighth inning as the Blue Rocks topped the BlueClaws 8-3 on Tuesday night at ShoreTown Ballpark.

Wilmington (18-15) took the first meeting of the season between the two teams while the BlueClaws (14-16) had their two game winning streak snapped in what was their first home game in 19 days.

After each team scored an early run on a wild pitch, the BlueClaws took the lead in the bottom of the third on a two-run single by Rixon Wingrove. The lead, however, lasted just a half-inning as the Blue Rocks jumped in front in the fourth on a three-run home run from TJ White off Carlos Betancourt. It was White's third home run of the season.

The Blue Rocks added four runs off Jordi Martinez in the eighth. They got two runs on a double by Jordy Barley and two on a single by Viandel Pena to put the game out of reach.

Betancourt (1-2) took the loss, allowing four runs in two innings of relief. Starter Alex Garbrick threw two scoreless innings.

Kendall Simmons went 1-2 with two walks and extended his hitting streak to 10 games while Casey Martin went 1-4 and extended his hitting streak to eight games.

Pena had three hits including a triple for the Blue Rocks, who are 6-2 in their last eight games.

The teams continue their series at 11:05 am on Wednesday. RHP Victor Vargas starts for Jersey Shore.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.