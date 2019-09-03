Remey Reed Wins MWL Pitcher of the Week

September 3, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release





CLINTON, IA - Remey Reed's dominant week over the course of the final week of the regular season has earned him Midwest League Player of the Week honors. Reed becomes the third LumberKing to win the award in 2019 - the most by the team in a single season since 2016.

Reed, 24, has been in the LumberKings starting rotation since early July after earning a promotion from the Batavia Muckdogs. Since joining the team, Reed has been part of one of the Midwest League's most effective pitching staffs. Over his first month in Clinton he went 2-0 with a 0.48 ERA over 18.2 innings with 18 strikeouts and just one walk.

This week, Reed turned in his strongest start of the season. Over six innings at Community Field, on August 29th, he did not allow a base runner to reach. He did not allow a hit, issued no walks, and struck out seven as part of a LumberKings 9-5 win over the Burlington Bees.

Reed will be on the mound for the Clinton LumberKings in game one of their best-of-three game playoff series with the Kane County Cougars on Wednesday night at NelsonCorp Field. First pitch to Wednesday night's playoff opener is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with gates opening at 5:00 p.m.

