Kane County Cougars 2019 Playoff Tickets on Sale Now

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars, minor league affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, will open the 2019 Midwest League Playoffs on Wednesday, September 4 against the Clinton LumberKings, a Miami Marlins affiliate, at NelsonCorp Field in Clinton, Iowa. The Cougars will return home to Northwestern Medicine Field for game two of the best-of-three series on Thursday, September 5 at 6:30 PM. A third game, if necessary, would also be hosted by the Cougars on Friday, September 6 at 6:30 PM.

Playoff tickets are now available online at kccougars.com or by calling the box office at 630-232-8811. Fans can purchase both box or reserved tickets for $10 each while StrikeZone tables will be available for $79 each. Thursday's game will also feature Miller Lite Thirsty Thursday specials with $1 beers, hot dogs and small sodas.

The Cougars look to bring home their first Midwest League Championship since 2014 and are vying for their third league championship in franchise history. This season marks the 17th playoff appearance in the 29-year history of the Cougars organization. Clinching the second-half Western Division Championship on September 2 in a victory over the Burlington Bees, the Cougars finished the second half with a record of 46-24.

