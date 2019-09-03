1st Round Playoff Schedule Set

September 3, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) News Release





South Bend, IN - The Midwest League announces the 1st Round Playoff Schedule.

WEDNESDAY, September 4, 2019

Eastern Division

Great Lakes @ Lake County 7:00 PM ET

Umpires: Steven Rios, Jr. & Dylan Bradley

Bowling Green @ South Bend 7:05 PM ET

Umpires: Clay Williams & Bobby Tassone

Western Division

Quad Cities @ Cedar Rapids 6:35 PM CT

Umpires: AJ Choc & Emma Charlesworth-Seiler

Kane County @ Clinton 6:30 PM CT

Umpires: Ray Patchen & Matt Herrera

THURSDAY, September 5, 2018 & FRIDAY, September 6, 2019 (if necessary)

Eastern Division

Lake County @ Great Lakes 7:05 PM ET (Thurs)

Umpires: Steven Rios, Jr. & Dylan Bradley 7:05 PM ET (Fri)

South Bend @ Bowling Green 6:35 PM CT (Thurs) Umpires: Clay Williams & Bobby Tassone 6:35 PM CT (Fri)

Western Division

Cedar Rapids @ Quad Cities 6:35 PM CT (Thurs)

Umpires: AJ Choc & Emma Charlesworth-Seiler 6:35 PM CT (Fri)

Clinton @ Kane County 6:30 PM CT (Thurs) Umpires: Ray Patchen & Matt Herrera 6:30 PM CT (Fri)

