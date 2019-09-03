1st Round Playoff Schedule Set
September 3, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) News Release
South Bend, IN - The Midwest League announces the 1st Round Playoff Schedule.
WEDNESDAY, September 4, 2019
Eastern Division
Great Lakes @ Lake County 7:00 PM ET
Umpires: Steven Rios, Jr. & Dylan Bradley
Bowling Green @ South Bend 7:05 PM ET
Umpires: Clay Williams & Bobby Tassone
Western Division
Quad Cities @ Cedar Rapids 6:35 PM CT
Umpires: AJ Choc & Emma Charlesworth-Seiler
Kane County @ Clinton 6:30 PM CT
Umpires: Ray Patchen & Matt Herrera
THURSDAY, September 5, 2018 & FRIDAY, September 6, 2019 (if necessary)
Eastern Division
Lake County @ Great Lakes 7:05 PM ET (Thurs)
Umpires: Steven Rios, Jr. & Dylan Bradley 7:05 PM ET (Fri)
South Bend @ Bowling Green 6:35 PM CT (Thurs) Umpires: Clay Williams & Bobby Tassone 6:35 PM CT (Fri)
Western Division
Cedar Rapids @ Quad Cities 6:35 PM CT (Thurs)
Umpires: AJ Choc & Emma Charlesworth-Seiler 6:35 PM CT (Fri)
Clinton @ Kane County 6:30 PM CT (Thurs) Umpires: Ray Patchen & Matt Herrera 6:30 PM CT (Fri)
