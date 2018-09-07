Reliever Carela Dealt to Lancaster

September 7, 2018 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Ottawa Champions News Release





OTTAWA - The first move of the offseason has come quickly, with the Champions sending a reliever south to the Atlantic League.

The Champions deal RHP Daniel Carela to the Lancaster Barnstormers, in exchange for a player to be named later.

Carela, a 30-year-old from New York, N.Y., was one of Hal Lanier's go-to relief pitchers, particularly in the later half of the 2018 season. He made 30 appearances, which ranked third among Champions pitchers.

After his signing on June 1, Carela quickly established himself as the set-up man in the Champions bullpen ahead of LHP Scott Maine. He struck out a career-high 52 batters in his 34.1 innings pitched, and managed an ERA of 3.41.

The Atlantic League is the only independent league that stretches its regular season into the fall. This often results in players from the Can-Am League and other surrounding indy leagues heading to Atlantic League franchises to fill out their rosters for the final playoff stretch.

The Barnstormers currently sit with a record of 66-48, good enough for second overall in the Atlantic League's Freedom Division standings. Their regular season ends on Sunday, September 16.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from September 7, 2018

Reliever Carela Dealt to Lancaster - Ottawa Champions

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.