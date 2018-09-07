Miners Drop Game Three

September 7, 2018 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Sussex County Miners News Release





Augusta, NJ - A four-run third inning proved to be too much for the Sussex County Miners to overcome tonight as they fell 5-3 to the visiting Trois-Rivieres Aigles in Game Three of the Can-Am League Semifinal Playoff series on Friday night at Skylands Stadium. The Miners still hold a two games to one advantage in the series.

The majority of the Miners offense came in the fourth inning when they rapped out four hits and scored all three of their runs. Mikey Reynolds and Daniel Mateo doubled and singled, respectively, and along with Audy Ciriaco would all come around to score on a two-run single by Jayce Ray and a RBI single by Luis Alen. But outside of the fourth, the Miners would get just two other hits off of Aigles starter Kevin McNorton - a second inning single by Martin Figueroa and a ninth inning double by Ray. Outside of that, McNorton kept the Miners at bay, striking out twelve Miners on the evening.

Andrew Vinson got the start for Sussex County tonight and was only able to go four innings on the evening, running into trouble in the third inning when Trois-Rivieres scored four runs. Vinson worked a 1-2-3 fourth before giving way to Martire Garcia. The left-hander worked three innings, allowing just a solo home run to Javier Herrera. Kevin Grendell worked a 1-2-3 eighth and Matt Kostalos left runners on in the ninth to help pace the Miners bullpen.

Game Four of the Best-of-5 Can-Am League Semifinal Playoff Series will take place tomorrow night at Skylands Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:05 pm.

