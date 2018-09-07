Can-Am League Game Recaps

September 7, 2018 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) News Release





Quebec 6, Rockland 2 (Quebec lead series, 2-1)

Quebec is one win away from advancing to the Can-Am League Championship Series as they defeated Rockland in game three by the score of 6-2. Zach Wilson's RBI single in the fifth inning gave the Capitales the lead for good at 3-2 and they would go on from there to grab a 2-1 series lead.

Wilson drove in a pair of runs in a 1-for-3 night while TJ White had two hits in three at-bats along with a run scored. Adam Ehrlich also chipped two walks and two runs for Quebec.

Capitales starting pitcher Lazaro Blanco tossed seven solid innings in picking up the victory. Blanco gave up two unearned runs on four hits and struck out 10 batters.

For the Boulders in the losing effort, Reggie Wilson had a 2-for-3 game and scored a run.

Game four of the best-of-five series is Saturday night at 6:05 PM in Quebec City.

Trois-Rivieres 5, Sussex County 3 (Sussex County leads series, 2-1)

Trois-Rivieres kept their season alive as they defeated Sussex County in game three of their semifinal matchup by the score of 5-3. The Aigles scored four runs in the third inning to take a 4-0 lead and would coast from there to the big victory.

The Aigles collected 10 hits as a team with eight batters in the lineup collecting at least one. Javier Herrera went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI while Sam Dexter added a hit in three at-bats along with an RBI and two walks.

Trois-Rivieres starting pitcher Kevin McNorton threw a complete game and earned the victory. McNorton allowed three earned runs on six hits and fanned 12 batters in a 137-pitch performance.

For the Miners in the loss, Jayce Ray had a 2-for-4 outing and drove in two runs.

Game four of this best-of-five semifinal will be back in Sussex County on Saturday at 6:05 PM.

Fans can watch all Can-Am League games live and for free at www.canamleague.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from September 7, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.