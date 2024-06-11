RELEASE: T-Mobile Offering Complimentary Biloxi Shuckers Tickets

June 11, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

The summer baseball season is now in full swing, and T-Mobile couldn't be more excited to offer fans complimentary tickets! Beginning June 15, Biloxi Shuckers fans can visit a designated T-Mobile store to receive up to four tickets to a game of their choice during the 2024 season. The offer is open to everyone and is good while supplies last.

"We're thrilled to partner with T-Mobile for their Magenta Ticket giveaway this summer," Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said. "This is a great opportunity for fans from across the Coast to experience the magic of a Shuckers game."

T-Mobile, the Official Wireless Partner of Major League Baseball (MLB), Minor League Baseball (MiLB) and Little League Baseball and Softball, has a proven track record of bringing fans closer to the game with things like T-Mobile 5G BP at the T-Mobile Home Run Derby, free season long MLB.TV subscriptions for customers and more. As T-Mobile continues to expand its partnerships with MiLB, fans can expect to see more from the Un-carrier at stadiums across the country this summer. For more information about T-Mobile's partnership with MLB and MiLB visit, https://www.t-mobile.com/benefits/mlb .

WHEN:

Beginning Saturday, June 15

WHO:

Open to everyone (T-Mobile and non-T-Mobile customers)!

WHERE:

Stop by T-Mobile's Retail Store located at: 3661 Sangani Blvd, D'Iberville MS, 39540

HOW:

Visit the designated T-Mobile store in D'Iberville to receive up to four magenta vouchers. Each voucher can be redeemed at the Biloxi Shuckers Box Office (at the Ballpark) for a ticket to any game of their choice in the 2024 season, while supplies last.

