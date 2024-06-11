Shuckers Make Roster Move Prior to Series against Smokies

June 11, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that RHP Will Childers has been transferred from Double-A Biloxi to High-A Wisconsin prior to Biloxi's series-opener against the Tennessee Smokies. The Shuckers active roster stands at 27 players.

