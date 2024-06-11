Homestand Highlights: June 11-16 vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas: Welcome to Summer Week/Weekend

June 11, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves welcome the Rocket City Trash Pandas to Trustmark Park for the final time, June 11-16, for a six-game homestand. This homestand features our "Welcome to Summer" Weekend, which includes a Beach Towel Giveaway to the first 1,000 fans on Friday, June 14, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi, and Island-Themed Fireworks after the game on Saturday, June 15, thanks to Watkins Construction & Roofing.

Tuesday, June 11 | vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas | 6:35 pm CT

Dog Days: Bring your dog to the game! Well-behaved, socialized dogs are welcome to enjoy giveaways, dog-related vendors, and more throughout the game. Also, we will offer $2 hot dogs on Tuesdays.

Probable Pitchers: RHP Ian Mejia (5-0, 1.66) vs. RHP Jack Kochanowicz (1-6, 6.16)

Wednesday, June 12 | vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas | 6:35 pm CT

First Responders Day: First Responders with valid ID will receive free field or general admission tickets at the Trustmark Park Box Office, presented by AMR!

Web Wednesday: Half-price tickets (online only) for Club, Diamond, and Field Level Tickets! Click HERE to receive the half-price offer.

Happy Hour: Each Wednesday night game, ÃÂ½ price select mixed drinks in the Farm Bureau Grill from gates open until 7.

Probable Pitchers: LHP Drew Parrish (4-5, 4.42) vs. RHP Victor Mederos (4-3, 4.84)

Thursday, June 13 | vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas | 6:35 pm CT

Thirsty Thursday™ Blues N' Brews: Mississippi Delta Blues will be featured throughout the game. The night will include the Trustmark Park staple Thirsty Thursday™ drink specials and Trivia in the Farm Bureau Outfield Grill. The M-Braves will salute the rich Blues Music history during the final season by wearing Mississippi Blues jerseys each Thursday home game at Trustmark Park.

Trucker Cap Giveaway: Bud Light will present the first 333 fans 21 and older with a trucker cap.

Probable Pitchers: LHP Luis De Avila (0-8, 4.97) vs. TBA

Friday, June 14 | vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas | 6:35 pm CT

M-Braves Beach Towel

Giveaway: Welcome to Summer Weekend begins with the first 1,000 fans getting an M-Braves Beach Towel presented By Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi.

Trustmark $10,000 Dash For Cash: After the game, $10K is on the line, with ten contestants dashing into the Trustmark Park outfield for as much cash as possible. After Dash For Cash, kids will run the bases.

TrustCare Kids Run The Bases: After the game, TrustCare lets kids run the bases just like the pros!

Probable Pitchers: TBA vs. RHP Caden Dana (4-3, 2.57)

Saturday, June 15 | vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas | 6:05 pm CT

Post-Game Fireworks: Stay after the game for an Island-Themed Post-Game Fireworks show presented By Watkins Construction and Roofing.

Pearl Community Night: Pearl Community Night salutes local businesses and leaders who allow each to thrive. Any community looking to add a business can contact the M-Braves at 888-BRAVES4.

Probable Pitchers: RHP David Fletcher (0-0, 3.97 vs. RHP Chase Chaney (3-5, 5.19)

Sunday, June 16 | vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas | 2:05 pm CT

Raising Cane's Sunday Family Fun Day: The M-Braves invite you to bring your family for Sunday baseball at Trustmark Park! Our Kids Club members are treated to exclusive specials

thanks to Raising Cane's.

TrustCare Kids Run The Bases: The M-Braves invite you to bring your family for Sunday baseball!

After the game, kids get to run the bases courtesy of TrustCare!

Join Us 4 A Jackson: Every Sunday this season, "Join Us 4 A Jackson," and let $20 get you (4) Field Level Tickets and (4) 16 oz. Fountain Drinks!

Probable Pitchers: RHP Ian Mejia (5-0, 1.66) vs. RHP John O'Reilly (0-0, 2.86)

For tickets and information on the latest promotions, visit mississippibraves.com.

