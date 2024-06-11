Tuesday Night's Game against Rocket City Postponed

PEARL, MS - Tuesday's scheduled 6:35 pm series opener between the Mississippi Braves and Rocket City Trash Pandas at Trustmark Park has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions. No makeup date has been announced.

Fans with tickets to Tuesday night's game may exchange them for any future M-Braves home game during the 2024 regular season. Exchanges can only be made at the Trustmark Park box office. Fans who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster should contact the Trustmark Park box office for more information. Any groups that purchased tickets to the game should reach out to their ticket representative at Trustmark Park by calling 601-932-8788.

