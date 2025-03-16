Reign FC Opens Season with 1-1 Draw Against NJ/NY Gotham FC

March 16, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SEATTLE, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC kicked off the 2025 season at Lumen Field on Saturday night against NJ/NY Gotham FC, earning a 1-1 home draw. 18-year-old forward Emeri Adames entered the match in the 69th minute and scored the game-tying goal two minutes later to earn a point.

Reign FC will now prepare for a two-game road stretch, beginning in North Carolina on Saturday, March 22 (4:00 p.m. PT / NWSL+) against the Courage.

MATCH NOTES

REIGN FC DEBUTS: Two players made their club debuts tonight against Gotham FC. Madison Curry, who joined the club this past offseason as a free agent, was named to the Starting XI, alongside first-year forward Maddie Dahlien. Additionally, Sam Meza made her regular season debut tonight.

STARTING STRONG: Reign FC now holds a 4-3-5 record in NWSL season-opening matches, earning points in nine of the 12 games.

EMERI ADAMES: Emeri Adames entered the match in the 69th minute and scored two minutes later in the 71st minute scored the game-tying goal. The 18-year-old attacker now has two goals in her NWSL career.

JESS FISHLOCK: Jess Fishlock, who served as the captain tonight, made her 199th regular-season appearance and led the team with three shots, adding five duels won.

SERIES: Following the result, Reign FC is now 12-10-9 against Gotham FC across all NWSL competitions.

UP NEXT: Seattle begins a two-game road stretch next week in North Carolina, as Reign FC (0-0-1) prepares to take on the Courage (0-0-1) on Saturday, March 22 (4:00 p.m. PT / NWSL+).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Reign FC 1 - NJ/NY Gotham FC 1

Saturday, March 15, 2025

Venue: Lumen Field

Referees: Alexandra Billeter

Assistants: Tiffini Turpin, Art Arustamyan

Fourth Official: Benjamin Meyer

VAR: Patricia McCracken

Attendance: 8,467

Weather: 42 degrees and heavy rain

SCORING SUMMARY

NJ/NY - Gabi Portilho 47'

SEA - Emeri Adames 71'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

NJ/NY - Gabi Portilho (caution) 38'

SEA - Jordyn Huitema (caution) 42'

SEA - Jordyn Bugg (caution) 52'

NJ/NY - Sarah Schupansky (caution) 66'

NJ/NY - Jaelin Howell (caution) 74'

NJ/NY - Mandy Freeman (ejection) 87'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Reign FC - Claudia Dickey; Phoebe McClernon, Jordyn Bugg, Madison Curry, Shae Holmes; Angharad James-Turner (Maddie Mercado 69'); Jess Fishlock (c), Ji So-Yun (Sam Meza 90'); Maddie Dahlien (Emeri Adames 69'), Ana-Maria Crnogorčević (Nérilia Mondesir 58'), Jordyn Huitema

Substitutes not used: Cassie Miller, Lauren Barnes, Emily Mason, Ainsley McCammon

Total shots: 7

Shots on goal: 1

Fouls: 14

Offside: 1

Corner-Kicks: 3

Saves: 3

NJ/NY Gotham FC - Ann-Katrin Berger; Jess Carter, Tierna Davidson (c), Emily Sonnett, Mandy Freeman; Nealy Martin, Sarah Schupansky (Lilly Reale 90'), Jaelin Howell; Ella Stevens, Gabi Portilho (Cece Kizer 73'), Esther González (Mckenna Whitham 90+3')

Substitutes not used: Shelby Hogan, Taryn Torres, Ryan Campbell, Khyah Harper, Stella Nyamekye

Total shots: 11

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 11

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 5

Saves: 0

- REIGN FC -

