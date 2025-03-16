San Diego Wave FC Earn 1-1 Draw in Season Opener against Angel City FC at BMO Stadium

March 16, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release









San Diego Wave FC midfielder Gia Corley (center) vs. Angel City FC

(San Diego Wave FC) San Diego Wave FC midfielder Gia Corley (center) vs. Angel City FC(San Diego Wave FC)

San Diego Wave FC Earn 1-1 Draw in Season Opener Against Angel City FC at BMO Stadium LOS ANGELES - San Diego Wave FC (0-0-1, 1 point) earned a 1-1 draw against Angel City FC (0-0-1, 1 point) in the Club's 2025 NWSL Season Opener on Sunday night. Midfielder Gia Corley scored the team's lone goal at BMO Stadium in her NWSL debut.

San Diego started the match on the front foot, with the team quickly being rewarded with the breakthrough goal in the fifth minute of action. After forward Delphine Cascarino charged down the right flank, the French international set up Corley in front of goal, who finished first time from close range to score the Wave's first goal of the 2025 season and give the team the lead.

Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan kept the score as it stood in the 19th minute with a double save, holding off the Angel City attack when Alyssa Thompson lobbed a cross to the fair post that Claire Emsle hit a first-time volley. Sheridan made the pointblank save, with the ensuing rebound falling to Giselle Thompson who tried her luck, but Sheridan was once again there.

Los Angeles then equalized early in the second half when midfielder Kennedy Fuller played a ball over the top to an ongoing Alyssa Thompson who slotted a shot to the far post in the 54th minute to help Angel City split the points.

Next Match: San Diego will host Utah Royals on Saturday, March 22 at Snapdragon Stadium at 7:00 p.m. PT in the Club's Home Opener, presented by PNC Bank. Tickets for the 2025 season are available for purchase here via Ticketmaster. The match will be available via stream on NWSL+.

Social: Twitter - @sandiegowavefc | Instagram - @sandiegowavefc | Facebook

Notes:

Midfielder Gia Corley made her NWSL debut on Sunday afternoon, starting the match on the left side of the midfield. The midfielder scored the opening goal for the Club, becoming the first Wave player to score in her NWSL debut since Jaedyn Shaw did on July 31, 2022 against the Chicago Red Stars.

Corley became just the sixth player in NWSL history to score within the first five minutes of her debut and the fourth to do so as a starter.

Forward Delphine Cascarino recorded her first assist of the 2025 season and third of her NWSL career.

French midfielder Kenza Dali made her NWSL debut for San Diego by earning a start and playing all 90 minutes in the Club's first match of the season.

Canadian forward Adriana Leon made her debut for San Diego in the second-half as a substitute in the 65th minute.

For the first time in Club history, San Diego fielded three 17-year-old players at one time with Trinity Armstrong, Melanie Barcenas and Kimmi Ascanio all coming in as second half substitutes. Armstrong, in her rookie campaign, made her NWSL debut.

To show support to the city of Los Angeles following the recent devastating fires, players from both teams took the field wearing LA Strong t-shirts, a powerful display of unity across both organizations in support of fire relief efforts and the families impacted by the devastation. Wave FC also joined Angel City in its "Seats of Strength" initiative, providing funds that will go towards tickets for first responders and those impacted by the recent fires across Los Angeles to attend an Angel City match.

Tonight's Del Sol kits worn by the Club featuredlimited-edition San Diego Fire-Rescue Department (SDFD) patches on the back of the players' jerseys, recognizing and honoring the bravery of local first responders, including those who bravely fought the devastating fires in Los Angeles. Box Score:

San Diego Wave FC 1:1 Angel City FC

Scoring Summary:

SD - Corley (1) (Cascarino, 1) 5'

LA - A. Thompson (1) (Fuller, 1) 54'

Misconduct Summary:

SD - Wesley (Caution) 3'

LA - Hodge (Caution) 10'

SD - Corley (Caution) 24'

LA - Vignola (Caution) 30'

SD - Sánchez (Caution) 40'

LA - Moriya (Caution) 80'

San Diego Wave FC: GK Sheridan ©, D Morroni (Armstrong 90+6'), D McNabb, D Wesley, D Lundkvist, M Dali, M McCaskill, M Sánchez (Ascanio 72'), F Corley (Barcenas 72'), F Carusa (Leon 65'), F Cascarino (Robbe 72')

Subs not used: GK Haračić, D McMahon, M Favour, F Chiamaka

Angel City FC: GK Anderson, D Gorden ©, D King (Reid 85'), D Vignola, D G. Thompson (Moriya 77'), M Kennedy, M Fuller (Dufour 75'), M Hodge (Zelem 75'), F Emslie, F A. Thompson, F Tiernan

Subs not used: GK Stambaugh, M Nabet, M Hammond, F Press

Stats Summary: SD / LA

Shots: 16 / 10

Shots on Target: 4 / 6

Corners: 2 / 8

Fouls: 5 / 12

Offsides: 0 / 2

Saves: 3 / 5

Possession: 63% / 37%

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...





National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.