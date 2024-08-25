Reign FC Hosts North Carolina Courage on Sunday Night at Lumen Field

August 25, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

SEATTLE, WA. - Seattle Reign FC returns to NWSL regular season play for the first time since July 7 when the team hosted Utah Royals FC and earned a 1-1 draw. The match against the North Carolina Courage marks a celebratory occasion for the Reign, as the club retires legend Megan Rapinoe's number 15 jersey.

This will be the first match following the international break where the squad had two players - forward Jordyn Huitema and midfielder Quinn - at the Paris Olympics representing team Canada. Both players have returned to Seattle and will be welcomed back on Sunday. The match also brings the potential club debuts of recent signings forward Ana-Maria Crnogorčević, midfielder Jaelin Howell and forward Nérilia Mondésir.

The Courage finished atop their group in the Summer Cup and went on to fall 2-0 to the Kansas City Current in the semifinal of the tournament. In league play, the Courage most recently picked up three points against Racing Louisville FC.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

National: ESPN 2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

