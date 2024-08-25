Match Info: Courage at Seattle Reign FC

SEATTLE - The North Carolina Courage resumes NWSL Regular Season play this Sunday, August 25, in a road tilt against Seattle Reign FC. The match kicks off at 10 p.m. ET (7 PT) on ESPN2, ESPN+, and ESPN Deportes with Jenn Hildreth and Lianne Sanderson on the call.

The return to play marks the end of a six-week regular season hiatus and, with a mix of players returning from international duty and the first opportunity for newcomers, will be the first glimpse of the full squad that will make a playoff push across the final 10 fixtures of the season.

The Courage stormed into the mid-year break with three straight wins and four straight matches unbeaten, moving into sixth place in the 14-team table with an 8W-1D-7L record for 25 points from 16 fixtures.

The Courage has multiple goals in two of the last three contests, something the team had done just twice in the 13 prior matches. Ashley Sanchez seems to have settled in with her new club, scoring in three consecutive regular season matches before an impressive Summer Cup performance to earn NWSL Best XI of the Month for July. As Sanchez and the offense begin to solve the final piece of Sean Nahas' possession-based style, the Courage proves more dangerous each week.

The secondary transfer window also brings reinforcements in international signings Cortnee Vine, the talented forward who has shined bright on the world stage with the Matildas in both the Women's World Cup and the Olympics, and 19-year-old rising Brazilian star Aline Gomes. The Olympics also gave Brazilian superstar - and reigning NWSL MVP - Kerolin Nicoli the opportunity to prove she has recovered from her torn ACL suffered last October. While the Courage won't rush her back to club play, the excitement around her return is palpable.

One of the best defensive teams in the league, the Courage also added defensive depth with the signing of Australian All-A League Women defender Charlotte McLean from powerhouse Sydney FC and acquired Maycee Bell from Gotham, who returns home after a standout five-year career at the University of North Carolina.

Speaking of returns, Sunday night will have extra emotion in Seattle as Reign FC officially retires Megan Rapinoe's number 15 in a prematch ceremony. The always-buzzing Lumen Field will have extra bite this weekend as they honor one of the American Soccer greats, which the Courage will need to weather in the early goings.

Seattle has struggled early in year one of the post-Rapinoe era, entering the weekend in 13th place with a 2W-5D-9L record. Earlier this month, they traded one of their top finishers Bethany Balcer to acquire one of the best young midfielders in the league, Jaelin Howell, from Racing Louisville. A blockbuster trade could be the shakeup that Laura Harvey's side needs to turn things around down the stretch. While things have sometimes seemed bleak, one of the NWSL's perennial contenders entered this match week just seven points off a playoff spot.

Howell adds to a solid mix of playmakers already in the stable for Seattle, joining Jess Fishlock, Ji So-Yun, and Sofia Huerta, who all have more than 20 chances created this season. Canadian star Jordyn Huitema has played in nine fixtures this season and is always dangerous when she's on the field.

A team loaded with championship experience that has now added exciting young talent, plus the emotional return of a legend, all make this a team more formidable than their record indicates.

The 10-match sprint to the playoffs begins now.

