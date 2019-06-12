Reign Donate $583,375 to Local Community in 2018-19 Season

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, in conjunction with the Hope Reigns Foundation, announced today that the organization donated $583,375 to the local community over the course of the 2018-19 AHL season. The Reign's donations, combined with the other 30 teams in the AHL, raised a total of more than six million dollars during the 2018-19 season. In four seasons as a member of the AHL, the Ontario Reign have donated more than 2.3 million dollars to the Inland Empire community.

Throughout the 2018-19 season, the Reign held 12 unique specialty jersey auctions, highlighted by the team's warmup jerseys from the Ontario Reign Gala, benefitting the Be Perfect Foundation, and First Responders Night, benefitting the American Red Cross, with both auctions grossing over $30,000. In total, the Reign donated over $169,000 to local charities from specialty jersey auctions.

Additionally, the Reign offered different groups and organizations opportunities to fundraise at home games in Ontario on special nights. Local non-profit and youth organizations sold chuck-a-pucks, themed rally towels and fundraising tickets to raise money for their cause and participating groups raised more than $125,000 throughout the course of the season.

Through a new partnership with Lightspeed Academy, the Reign continued their commitment to education. The Reign pledged a donation of $60,000 across two seasons, in conjunction with the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, which will provide local artists, designers, entrepreneurs and educators with access to state of the art technology and resources to develop prototypes for new products, graphic designs, and creative services. Additionally, the Reign continued successful annual programs such as Cool School, Read to Reign and their visit to Danbury School.

In another new partnership, the Reign and Ontario Fire Department teamed up to provide trauma kits to all Ontario high schools. In addition to the Reign's $20,000 donation in trauma kits, the Ontario Fire Department will train all school staff administration on bleed control techniques. The Reign also visited the Loma Linda University Children's Hospital in November and teamed up with the Los Angeles Kings in a partnership with the Inland Empire Ronald McDonald House, to help expand their facility and provide two Reign and Kings recreational rooms for families staying there.

As a part of the Reign's community outreach efforts, Reign players, coaches, Kingston and front office staff members appeared at over 100 events throughout the community. The Reign donated $12,500 to the Jr. Reign Hockey scholarship fund, hosted the Beijing Jr. Kings in February and partnered with Shoes That Fit to provide brand new shoes to deserving kids at the California School for the Deaf. Events such as the Ontario Reign Gala, Pins & Pucks and the Reign 5K contributed towards the team's overall donations this season. The Reign also volunteered at various nonprofit organizations and initiatives, such as the Humane Society of San Bernardino Valley, the Big Bear shoreline cleanup, Huerta Del Valle Community Garden and Inland Empire United Way.

The Hope Reigns Foundation is the official charitable foundation of the Ontario Reign. The mission of the Hope Reigns Foundation is to harness the passion and excitement that the Ontario Reign's dedicated fans have for the Reign and channel that to enhance the health, education, and recreational opportunities for youth and families within the Inland Empire. For more information on the Hope Reigns Foundation, including community initiatives, fundraisers, how to get involved, or to make a donation, visit ontarioreign.com/community.

The Ontario Reign will begin the 2019-20 season, their fifth as members of the American Hockey League, in October 2019. For more information on the upcoming season, as well as the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, to be held in Ontario, visit ontarioreign.com, and to secure your seats with a Reign ticket plan, call 909.941.7825.

