Condors Head Coach Jay Woodcroft Signs Three-Year Extension

June 12, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors announced today that the Edmonton Oilers have agreed to terms with head coach Jay Woodcroft on a three-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season.

WOODCROFT

Woodcroft, 42, was named the eighth head coach in Condors franchise history on April 27, 2018

In his first season as a head coach, he led the Condors to a franchise all-time record of 42 wins

The Condors went 42-21-3-2 (89pts, .654) in 2018-19 en route to capturing the Pacific Division and Western Conference regular season titles

From January 12 - February 25, the team won 17 consecutive games (all in regulation or overtime), tied for the second longest winning streak in the 84-year history of the American Hockey League

Bakersfield made the Calder Cup Playoffs for the first time and defeated the Colorado Eagles in four games for its first AHL postseason series win

Five players (Josh Currie, Joe Gambardella, Caleb Jones, Cooper Marody, Patrick Russell) made their NHL debuts this season

Two players (Tyler Benson, Shane Starrett) were named to the AHL All-Rookie and Second All-Star Teams

Two players (Gambardella, Marody) were selected to the AHL All-Star Classic

Prior to becoming head coach in Bakersfield, Woodcroft spent 13 seasons in the NHL as an assistant coach with Edmonton, San Jose, and Detroit

His NHL coaching resume includes 587 regular season wins, five Western Conference titles, six Division titles, three Presidents Trophies, and a Stanley Cup with Detroit in 2008

Woodcroft was part of the coaching staff which helped Team Canada to a perfect 10-0 record and a Gold Medal at the 2015 IIHF World ChampionshipsYesterday, it was announced that Keith Gretzky would remain Edmonton Oilers Assistant General Manager and will assume the role of general manager of the Bakersfield Condors. He will work with Woodcroft and staff to build the team and its success. Keep track of players under contract.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.