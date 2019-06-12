Senators Announce 2019-20 Guaranteed Dates

The Belleville Senators will play its 2019-20 American Hockey League home-opener on Oct. 11 at CAA Arena.

The team's home-opener is one of four guaranteed dates for the Senators in 2019-20. The entire schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

In addition to CAA Opening night on Oct. 11, the Senators will also play at home the following day as part of Hockey Day in Quinte.

Furthermore, the Sens will host Country Night on Oct. 18 and Women's Hockey Day on Oct. 19.

"We're very excited to announce four guaranteed dates in October to kick off the third season of Belleville Senators hockey," said Senators COO Rob Mullowney. "With four exciting theme nights to help kick off our season, we're looking forward to seeing CAA Arena packed for what will be another thrilling season!"

Additionally, the Senators are taking group ticket reservations for the four guaranteed date games - Oct. 11, 12, 18 and 19 - starting at $18.50 plus applicable taxes and surcharges with a minimum of a 10-ticket purchase and a $100 deposit.

Group experiences available for the four guaranteed dates include CAA Chuck-A-Puck, Bench Warmers, Rhino Runway, Minor Hockey Association Nights, Blue Line Club and Ledge Rentals. Complete details on all group experiences can be found.

Group seating is available in sections 101, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111 and 117.

To secure a group outing, please call 613-967-8067 or click here.

Single-game tickets for 2019-20 will go on sale in late August.

The best way to guarantee your seat for 2019-20 Senators hockey is through a season ticket or flex package. For more information on either of these ticket options, please call 613-967-8067.

