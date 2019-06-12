TMHF Using Sens 50/50 Donation to Help Save Lives

June 12, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





Simply put, lives are going to be saved.

With a goal of raising more than $1.7 million this year for medical equipment, Trenton Memorial Hospital heavily relies on donations and fundraising to reach its yearly goal.

The Belleville Senators recently donated $20,000 to the Trenton Memorial Hospital Foundation (TMHF) as part of its 2018-19 50/50 efforts.

"We will be using the $20,000 for the purchase of four new IV Intravenous SMART Pumps that we need here at Trenton Memorial Hospital," said TMHF Executive Director Wendy Warner. "Ninety per cent of all hospitalized patients receive medication thru an IV Pump. They are used every day for patient care to deliver pain medication, antibiotics, insulin etc...

"They are absolutely critical. They are life savers."

Trenton Memorial Hospital sees more than 35,000 patients come through its emergency doors every year and there is currently a need to replace more than 65 IV pumps.

"Without that financial support to fund that medical equipment, our patients may not make it home to their loved ones," Warner said. "We can't fix the players when they come in with an injury. We're there for you when you need us and this money is so important for that."

Warner attributes the partnership with the Senators as a key to helping raise funds every year and how critical it is that the money stays local to the Bay of Quinte.

"It's priceless," Warner said. "Having the connection to the Belleville Senators, who have a following throughout the entire Quinte region, helps us get out to the Quinte region and let them know that the government doesn't fund medical equipment.

"It's support from the Senators, having the players come out, having that following and that partnership, it's what helps us do our jobs."

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.