Reign Announce Updates to Hockey Operations Staff

August 23, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign have announced multiple additions to the team's hockey operations staff for the 2023-24 season. Adam Brown has been hired as the team's Goaltending Development Coach, while Justin Penna has been promoted to the role of Head Equipment Manager and Mackenzie Campbell has been hired as an Assistant Equipment Manager.

Brown, 31, is transitioning to a new role in the organization after spending the past two seasons with the LA Kings as a Goaltending Development Coach. In his new position, Brown will work closely with Ontario's netminders each day on and off the ice.

"We're happy to add Adam to our staff and have him continue to work with our goaltenders in a more hands on role this season," said Ontario Reign General Manager Richard Seeley.

A native of Kelowna, British Columbia, Brown was previously on the hockey operations staff with the WHL's Kelowna Rockets as both a Goaltending and Video Coach from 2017-21. Also during that time, Brown was a goaltending coach for Team Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup and the U-18 World Junior Championship in 2019.

"It's an honor to take the next step in my career and work my way into the AHL," Brown said. "The most special part for me is the group that's there. I've been able to be around the coaching staff for the last couple of years and it's a really tight knit group. I'm very fortunate to be part of that and the camaraderie within the coaching room while also extending my career a bit further with the LA Kings."

Before turning to coaching, Brown played professionally for four seasons and spent time in three different leagues, including for the Reign in the ECHL during 2014-15. The netminder also suited up for the ECHL's Colorado Eagles and Gwinnett Gladiators, as well as the Arizona Sundogs in the CHL and Lindlövens IF in Sweden. Brown's junior career was also with Kelowna from 2008-12, where he played 200 regular season games and helped the club capture the WHL Championship in 2009.

Penna joined the Reign prior to the 2021-22 season as an Assistant Equipment Manager. A native of Saugus, California, he was previously the Assistant Athletic Director, Equipment Services at Western Michigan University, where he worked primarily with the school's men's hockey program as an equipment manager beginning in September of 2015.

Penna graduated from WMU in 2014 with a bachelor's degree in athletic training and also earned his master's degree in business administration in 2020. He previously served as the equipment manager for Team USA during the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup as well as the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lausanne, Switzerland, where the U.S. earned a silver medal.

Campbell comes to the Reign from the Ontario Hockey League's North Bay Battalion, where he was the team's Equipment Manager since the 2019-20 season. Prior to his time in the OHL, Campbell was the head equipment manager with the Stratford Warriors Hockey Club in the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) for three seasons from 2016-19.

A native of Stratford, Ontario, Campbell earned a diploma in Sports, Recreation and Leisure from Canadore College while working in North Bay.

Ontario will begin the forthcoming 2023-24 season with Opening Night at Toyota Arena on Friday, October 13 against the San Diego Gulls at 7 p.m.

For all the latest news and updates, download the officialReign Mobile Appand follow the Reign onFacebook, TwitterandInstagram.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.