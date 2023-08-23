Amerks Announce 2023-24 Preseason Schedule

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today their 2023-24 preseason schedule, which features a pair of divisional matchups against the Syracuse Crunch and Utica Comets.

The Amerks host Syracuse on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 7:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena before meeting the Comets the following night for a 7 p.m. showdown on Friday, Oct. 6 at Adirondack Bank Center.

Ticket information for Rochester's home preseason game will be announced at a later date.

2023 ROCHESTER AMERICANS PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Date Opponent Location Time

Thursday, Oct. 5 Syracuse Crunch Blue Cross Arena 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 6 Utica Comets Adirondack Bank Center 7:00 p.m.

Amerks Season Ticket Memberships for the 2023-24 season are on sale now. Season Ticket Memberships start as low as $16 per game and come with a number of Members-only perks and benefits. Full and Half Season Membership options are all available. For more information on Amerks Season Tickets or to sign up today, visit www.amerks.com/memberships.

