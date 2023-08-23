Firebirds Sign Goalie Jack LaFontaine

The Firebirds announced today that they have signed goaltender Jack LaFontaine for the 2023-24 season.

LaFontaine appeared in 30 games for the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears last season while making five appearances for the American Hockey League's Syracuse Crunch. Following his senior season at the University of Minnesota, LaFontaine joined the Carolina Hurricanes' organization where he played two games with the big club in the National Hockey League, 13 games for the Chicago Wolves (AHL), and two games for the Norfolk Admirals (ECHL).

The now 25-year-old LaFontaine originally played his collegiate hockey at the University of Michigan, spending two seasons as a Wolverine before heading to the British Columbia Hockey League to play one year with the Penticton Vees. LaFontaine then transferred to the University of Minnesota where he spent his last three seasons of NCAA eligibility.

During the 2020-21 season with the Golden Gophers, LaFontaine held a 22-7-0 record, 1.79 goals against average, and a .900 save percentage. LaFontaine took home many awards for his performance, earning the award for the NCAA's Top Collegiate Goalie (Mike Richter Award), a finalist spot for the Hobey Baker Award (NCAA Top Collegiate Hockey Player), and was named an NCAA (West) First-Team All-American.

