Comets Announce 2023-2024 Preseason Schedule

Utica, NY - The Utica Comets announced today their preseason schedule for the upcoming 2023-2024 season which will see the Comets play one game at home and one on the road against North Divisional opponents.

The first of two preseason games will take place at home against the Rochester Americans on October 6th inside the Adirondack Bank Center at 7:00 PM. The following day, the Comets will travel to the Syracuse to take on the Crunch at 5:00 PM.

Season Ticket Members home preseason game tickets have been pre-loaded onto their season ticket card. Non season ticket members can purchase tickets for $10 to the game by visiting www.uticacomets.com/tickets. The Comets will open the regular season at home against the Crunch on October 13th at 7:00 PM.

The Comets are also opening sign-ups for the 2023-24 Utica Comets Kids Club presented by Kidsteethonly. All kids club members will receive two free tickets to the preseason game, as well as exclusive giveaway items, newsletters, personalized birthday cards, pre-game concourse activities and exclusive experiences throughout the year. Fans can sign up at uticacomets.com/kidsclub.

Single game tickets are also now on sale and can be purchased at www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

