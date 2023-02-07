Registration Open for BlueClaws Spring Flea Market on April 23rd

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws will host their Spring Flea Market on Sunday, April 23rd in the parking lot outside ShoreTown Ballpark and registration is now open.

The event runs from 8 am until 1 pm and is free for all shoppers. Registration is just $40 and includes an 18' x 27' vendor area (the equivalent of three parking spaces). Additional spaces can be added for $5.

All registration is done online.

Registration runs through Friday, April 21st at 12 pm. Event day registration can be made for $50 (cash only).

"BlueClaws Flea Markets have been very popular and our Fall Flea Market was one of our biggest yet," said Kayla Reilly, BlueClaws Director of Events & Operations. "We're once again looking forward to another great event in April."

Vendor set-up on the day of the event begins at 5 am and must be complete by 8 am (no vendors will be allowed in after 8 am). Space is on a first-come, first-serve basis on the day of the event. There is no pre-determined space for vendors. Additionally, vendors cannot hold spaces for later-arriving vendors.

With any questions, please email [email protected].

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. They have drawn over 8 million fans to ShoreTown Ballpark since their 2001 inception. BlueClaws ticket packages and group outings are currently on sale by calling 732-901-7000 option 3 or online at BlueClaws.com.

