'Dads Release 2023 Christian Concert Lineup

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads are excited to reveal the post-game Christian Concert lineup for 2023. Social Club Misfits will take the stage for the first post-game concert, presented by 106.9 The Light, on Saturday, May 6th, while NewSong will perform the second date, sponsored by 106.9 The Light on Saturday, July 29th.

The Crawdads games on both dates will have a 5pm first pitch with the concerts beginning immediately following the conclusion of the games.

Social Club Misfits is a Christian hip hop duo that has been performing since 2011. Members FERN and Marty Mar, both from Miami, have released eight studio albums, with Misfits 2 and US both charting. The duo is known for their range of influences which include Latin music, R&B, and EDM.

NewSong has been nominated for 12 GMA Dove Awards and a Grammy Award. The contemporary group formed in 1981 and has produced numerous chart-topping singles including "When God Made You," "Arise My Love," and the mainstream staple, "Christmas Shoes."

Suites, party patios, picnics, and group tickets are currently available for both concert dates. Individual tickets will go on sale at the annual Crawdads Spring Fling in March. Individual tickets will be $16 while the group rate (for 20 or more) is only $13. Tickets include admission for the Crawdads game and the post-game concert.

For more information about either concert or to reserve your group outing, call the Crawdads front office at (828) 322-3000 or stop by the stadium from 9am-5pm Monday-Friday.

