Rome Braves Release 20th Anniversary Logo

February 7, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Rome Braves News Release







ROME, GA - The Rome Braves have unveiled their 20th anniversary logo in celebration of the 20th season of professional baseball in the City of Seven Hills.

The logo consists of several nods to the rich history of Braves baseball in Rome, beginning with the number twenty in the iconic Braves number set.

The number 20 sits on a base that replicates the façade of AdventHealth Stadium, the only building to ever house the Rome Braves.

Two stars anchor the corners of the logo, representing the two South Atlantic League Championships that the Rome Braves have conquered since joining their genesis in 2003.

The inner two columns of the logo feature the markings of "03" and "23", indicating the beginning and the present state of the Rome Braves franchise.

All of the logo's features are coated in the iconic Braves color scheme of red, white, and navy. One of the most synonymous colorways in all of sports.

The logo, designed in house by the Rome Braves Creative Team, will be worn as patches on the Braves' home white, red, and navy jerseys for the 2023 season.

Limited merchandise featuring the 20th anniversary logo will be available in the Tradin' Post beginning February 8th, 2023, with more slated to arrive closer to the start of the season.

The Rome Braves plan to celebrate their 20th season all year long. The celebration begins on April 6th, 2023, as the Braves take on long-time South Atlantic League rival Greenville Drive for their Opening Day Matchup.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from February 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.