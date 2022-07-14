Reginato Returns for 2022-23 Season

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced today that forward Cole Reginato has re-signed for the 2022-23 season.

In his first full season with the Huntsville Havoc, Reggie appeared in 32 games while putting up 8 goals and 2 assists. Reginato was friendly with the penalty box as he had 74 PIMs.

"Reggie is a heart and soul guy who is a staple in our room." said assistant coach Stuart Stefan, "He's always willing to stand up for his teammates and always seemed to be in the right place at the right time in clutch moments. We know he's a fan favorite and we're excited to have him back."

This marks the second signing for the Havoc for the 2022-23 season. Keep an eye on the Havoc's social media channels to keep updated!

