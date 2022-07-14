Jason Binkley Departs Marksmen for ECHL Assistant Job

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.- The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, announced Thursday morning that assistant coach Jason Binkley has left the organization to take an assistant coaching role in the ECHL.

Binkley will take on a position on the bench with the Reading Royals, ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers.

"I want to thank Chuck Norris and his family and head coach Cory Melkert for giving me the opportunity to start my coaching career," said Binkley.

Binkley was part of the staff that saw the Marksmen reach 41 wins in the 2021-22 regular season, a Fayetteville franchise record high.

After playing for an NCAA D-I national championship with Ferris St., Binkley was a career ECHL defenseman with the majority of his games coming with the Fort Wayne Komets. He also spent time with the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL, the ECHL's Jacksonville IceMen, and a brief stint with the Nottingham Panthers in England.

"We're excited to bring Jason on board as the Royals' next assistant coach," said Reading general manager David Farrar, "Under Coach [James] Henry's leadership I'm sure Jason and our hockey operations staff will be well prepared for the 2022-23 season as we head into the next era of Royals hockey."

"My time in Fayetteville was a great learning experience," said Binkley, "and I am grateful to have worked with such a great group of players and staff in my first year."

The Marksmen have not named a replacement for Binkley as of yet.

