Reed Sets Club Wins Record

August 26, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release





Nate Reed made Lancaster Barnstormers history on Monday evening.

The left-hander from Berks County became the club's all-time leading winner with a 3-2 victory over the Somerset Patriots Monday evening at TD Bank Park in Bridgewater, NJ.

Reed (4-2 in 2019) threw the first five innings of Monday night's victory, winning his 33rd in a Lancaster uniform and breaking the previous tie with 2012 and 2013 Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year Dwayne Pollok.

Somerset reached the 2018 Pitcher of the Year for five hits and two runs. He walked two, hit a batter, and struck out six.

The Barnstormers were able to send Reed to the victory with an unearned run in the top of the sixth inning. Joe Terdoslavich led off with a walk and raced to third on a wild pickoff throw by Jeff Kinley (0-1). Destin Hood brought home the run with a ground ball to third base.

Lancaster's bullpen held the lead for the final four innings. Garrett Granitz retired six of the seven batters he faced over the sixth and seventh. Logan Sawyer allowed a single by Mike Ohlman with one out in the eighth inning but induced a double play out of Jimmy Paredes. Scott Shuman retired the side in order with one strikeout for his second save of the season.

Somerset grabbed the early lead off Reed. With one out in the first, Alfredo Rodriguez singled to center and stole second. Following a walk to Edwin Espinal, Ohlman lined to short for the second out. Paredes drilled a double to center to score Rodriguez with the game's first run.

Lancaster answered with a run on a Melvin Mercedes force play grounder in the second and took a lead in the third when K.C. Hobson launched a leadoff home run to right field.

The tying run crossed in the bottom of the fourth, thanks to the speed of Michael Crouse. The one-time Barnstormer dumped a single into right, stole second and third and scored on a wild pitch by Reed.

Somerset will entertain the Barnstormers again on Tuesday night. Jared Lakind (6-6) makes the start for Lancaster against left-hander Rick Teasley (5-2). Fans may tune into the Barnstormers YouTube Channel beginning at 6:45.

NOTES: Hobson's homer was his first since July 24 and 70th as a Barnstormer...Reed extended his club strikeout record to 376...Darian Sandford extended a hitting streak to seven games with a single in his only at bat...Sawyer threw his fifth straight scoreless appearance...Granitz has pitched scoreless baseball in nine of his last 10 appearances.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.