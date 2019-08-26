Rockers to Celebrate Little Leaguers Tuesday Night

High Point, NC - Following Louisiana's championship win over Curacao in the Little League Baseball World Series, the High Point Rockers would like to honor all Little League baseball and softball players with a special ticket promotion.

"The team from Louisiana is a true show of what happens when we celebrate youth sports, especially baseball and softball," said Christian Heimall, High Point Rockers Assistant General Manager. "To celebrate their victory on Sunday in the Little League World Series, we are inviting all Triad little leaguers to come cheer on their hometown team to a win on Tuesday."

When the Rockers host New Britain on Tuesday August 27th at 6:30PM, any little leaguer who shows up to the game in their jersey will receive one (1) free ticket with the purchase of one (1) adult ticket. This buy one, get one offer is valid for all sections with the exception of the Catalyst Club and Home Plate Box. Purchases must be made at the Gatewood Avenue box office, which opens at 10:00am, on the day of the game.

Tuesday's game against the Bees is $2 Taco Tuesday! Come to the ballpark and see what special taco we have in store. It's also Two Can Tuesday, bring in two cans of non-perishable food items and get $2 off price of admission. For tickets, call 336-888-1000 or slide to www.highpointrockers.com.

