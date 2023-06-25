RedHawks Fall to Explorers in Sunday Matinee

FARGO, North Dakota - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (24-14) fall to the Sioux City Explorers (19-21) in what was resulted of a pitching duel on a windy overcast Sunday in June.

For the third straight game, the Explorers would jump ahead early as a one out single followed by a double down the left field line would score the game's opening salvo.

Kevin McGovern took the mound for the series' finale and would alone the lone run off five hits and two walks while striking out six in five innings of work. However, his effort would not be enough as he received the loss, getting out dueled by Explorers' starter Solomon Bates who held the RedHawks hitless through five innings and would finish his start allowing an additional hit, walking four and striking out seven in 7.2 innings of work.

Sioux City added another run in the top of the ninth as a leadoff single followed by a stolen base would put a runner in scoring position for a two-out single to right field to bring the game to its final score of 2-0 after the RedHawks could not score despite having runners aboard in the bottom of the ninth.

WHAT'S NEXT

After finishing the six game homestand with a 4-2 record, the RedHawks hit the road and will travel to La Moderna Field in Cleburne, Texas to take on the RailRoaders in a six-game series before returning home on the 4th of July.

