Goldeyes Hold RailCats at Bay in Rubber Match

June 25, 2023 - American Association (AA) - Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







Winnipeg, MB - The Gary SouthShore RailCats (16-25) kept the pressure on throughout their Sunday series finale at Shaw Park, but the Winnipeg Goldeyes (15-24) had an answer for every threat as they walked away with a 7-3 win.

The Goldeyes quickly got to work to bring home the game's first run in the bottom of the first inning, as a single and a hit by pitch placed runners on first and second with nobody out. However, Gary SouthShore starter Harrison Francis was quick to react, as he coaxed a double play and a strikeout to keep Winnipeg from capitalizing.

In their next turn at bat, though, the Goldeyes broke through. A hit by pitch and walk led to two one-out baserunners, and Javeyan Williams jumped at the opportunity as he poked a single through the middle of the infield, providing Winnipeg with a 1-0 lead.

The bats went silent in the third inning, but the RailCats played small ball to level the score in the top of the fourth. Daniel Lingua led off by lining a single to right field before advancing two bases on consecutive groundouts. LG Castillo stepped up to drive him home, as he placed a broken-bat single into center field to pull Gary SouthShore even at one.

Unfortunately, their momentum was short-lived. Winnipeg rallied themselves in the latter half of the frame, taking advantage of a pair of Gary SouthShore errors to go ahead 3-1.

The Goldeyes went back to work to double their advantage in the bottom of the sixth. Consecutive one-out run-scoring hits gave them more breathing room heading into the game's later stages, taking a 5-1 edge into the final three frames.

Needing a spark, the RailCats rediscovered their offense in the top of the seventh. Castillo doubled to the right field wall, and Francisco Del Valle cashed it in by singling one batter later. Will Decker registered a double himself to bring Del Valle home, firing Gary SouthShore back to within two.

Nevertheless, the Goldeyes put the game out of reach in the bottom of the eighth. Max Murphy delivered an opposite-field two-run home run, arming Winnipeg with all the run support they needed to secure the win.

The RailCats have a day off tomorrow before heading back to The Steel Yard at 6:45 p.m. to kick off a three-game series versus the Milwaukee Milkmen. All the action will be streamed on aabaseball.tv as well as broadcast over the radio on 95.9 WEFM and the Gary SouthShore RailCats Broadcast Network through the Mixlr app.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from June 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.