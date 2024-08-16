Sports stats



RedBlacks Stun Calgary with Game-Winning FG Drive I CFL

August 16, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Jeremiah Masoli leads the REDBLACKS down the field to set up a Lewis Ward game winning 51 yard field goal against the Calgary Stampeders
