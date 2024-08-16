Reid and Bynum fined for previous week's actions
August 16, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced:
Saskatchewan offensive lineman Trevor Reid has been fined for making unnecessary contact with Ottawa defensive lineman Kene Onyeka.
Edmonton defensive back Devodric Bynum has been fined for delivering a low block on a kickoff to BC fullback David Mackie.
As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.
Check out the Canadian Football League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...
Canadian Football League Stories from August 16, 2024
- Reid and Bynum fined for previous week's actions - CFL
- Hamilton Sports Group Teams up with Slate Asset Management's Steelport Development to Present 'Hearts in the Huddle' Initiative - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- 112th Grey Cup Ticket Pricing Announced - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Alouettes Aim for Franchise Record in Saskatchewan - Montreal Alouettes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.