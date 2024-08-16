Reid and Bynum fined for previous week's actions

TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced:

Saskatchewan offensive lineman Trevor Reid has been fined for making unnecessary contact with Ottawa defensive lineman Kene Onyeka.

Edmonton defensive back Devodric Bynum has been fined for delivering a low block on a kickoff to BC fullback David Mackie.

As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.

