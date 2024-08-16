Alouettes Aim for Franchise Record in Saskatchewan

August 16, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes (8-1) will visit the Saskatchewan Roughriders (5-3-1) at Mosaic Stadium at 9 PM ET on Friday, August 16. Jason Maas' men have won their last seven away games, tying their team record (7) set in 2002-03. With an eighth victory, the Alouettes would set a new franchise mark.

A week ago, the Alouettes defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-16 at home.

The Alouettes had the upper hand on July 25 against these same Saskatchewan Roughriders, winning 20-16. Meanwhile, Corey Mace's squad tied 22-22 in Ottawa last week.

Notes from the last game...

-Quarterback Davis Alexander led his team to another victory with two touchdown passes. The young quarterback completed 17 of his 24 passes for 247 yards.

-Receiver Charleston Rambo caught six passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns. He was electrifying.

-Defensive back Wes Sutton recorded seven defensive tackles and deflected a pass.

-Dionte Ruffin also performed well with seven defensive tackles.

-Linebacker Darnell Sankey earned six defensive tackles, an interception, and forced a fumble.

Against the Roughriders...

25-year-old young quarterback Davis Alexander will want to continue his strong play, as he has won all three games he's played in this season. Veteran quarterback Cody Fajardo is back in the Alouettes lineup and could see some action. Defensive backs Tysen-Otis Copeland and Nafees Lyon are back in the lineup. Copeland will play his second game with the team this year.

The Alouettes will return home to face the Edmonton Elks on August 25. The organization will pay tribute to the 1974 squad that won the Grey Cup that night.

