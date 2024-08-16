Hamilton Sports Group Teams up with Slate Asset Management's Steelport Development to Present 'Hearts in the Huddle' Initiative

The Hamilton Sports Group and Steelport, Slate Asset Management's 800-acre industrial development on the Hamilton waterfront, are proud to team up to present Hearts in the Huddle, an initiative that will connect athletes from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Forge FC with McMaster Children's Hospital and its outpatient programs at Chedoke.

Through this partnership, athletes from the Ticats and Forge will make regularly scheduled visits to patients at MacKids facilities while Hamilton Sports Group and Steelport will provide tickets and special game day access to patients and their families throughout the year.

The Tiger-Cats will host 10 families involved with McMaster Children's Hospital Foundation at tomorrow night's game against Edmonton at Tim Hortons Field.

"We are thrilled to partner with Slate's Steelport development on this incredible initiative, which allows us to unite our athletes with the patients and families at MacKids. Hearts in the Huddle provides us with an opportunity to uplift spirits, inspire hope, and bring a smile to those who need it most," said Courtney Stephen, Senior Director of Marketing and Community Partnerships with the Hamilton Sports Group.

Led by the award-winning developer Slate, whose team has deep and local roots, Steelport is a long-term investment in sustainable economic prosperity. The plan for Steelport lays out an ambitious vision that will not only contribute to Hamilton's economy through job creation and increased industry, but also promote connectivity among residents by adding communal public spaces, greenery, and facilitating increased connection to the waterfront.

"Our vision is for Steelport to not only be a driver of Hamilton's economic prosperity, but to also become an integral part of Hamilton's rich community fabric," said Steven Dejonckheere, Senior Vice President at Slate. "Partnering with Hamilton Sports Group on initiatives like Hearts in the Huddle is a unique privilege for us, and we look forward to creating opportunities for local and very deserving youth to experience Hamilton's vibrant sports culture in a memorable way."

Hamilton Sports Group is the organization that owns and operates the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League and Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League. The Tiger-Cats boast a rich, 155-year-old history and 15 Grey Cup championships while Forge FC has captured four Canadian Premier League titles.

