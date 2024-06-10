RedBlacks Sign DB Baltimore

June 10, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions, today:

ADDED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:

American defensive back Sherrod Baltimore

HEIGHT: 5-10 | WEIGHT: 177 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1992-10-05

HOMETOWN: Fort Washington, MD | SCHOOL: Maine

Baltimore is back for a seventh CFL season, all of which have been spent with the REDBLACKS. He appeared in 10 games in 2023, recording 18 total tackles, and a pair of interceptions. The Maine product is a veteran of 71 CFL games, altogether; compiling 154 total tackles, four interceptions, and a forced fumble.

RELEASED:

American defensive back Adrian Frye

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from June 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.