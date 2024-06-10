RedBlacks Sign DB Baltimore
June 10, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions, today:
ADDED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:
American defensive back Sherrod Baltimore
HEIGHT: 5-10 | WEIGHT: 177 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1992-10-05
HOMETOWN: Fort Washington, MD | SCHOOL: Maine
Baltimore is back for a seventh CFL season, all of which have been spent with the REDBLACKS. He appeared in 10 games in 2023, recording 18 total tackles, and a pair of interceptions. The Maine product is a veteran of 71 CFL games, altogether; compiling 154 total tackles, four interceptions, and a forced fumble.
RELEASED:
American defensive back Adrian Frye
