Tiger-Cats Add Big Ten's All-Time Passing Yards Leader Tagovailoa

June 10, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today, the football club has signed American quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa to the practice roster.

Tagovailoa, 24, most recently attended NFL mini-camps with the Seattle Seahawks (2024) and Arizona Cardinals (2024). The 5'11, 200-pound native of Ewa Beach, Hawaii, played 41 games over his four seasons at the University of Maryland, completing 955 of 1,424 pass attempts (67.1%), for 11,256 yards and 76 passing touchdowns while adding 13 rushing touchdowns. He began his collegiate career at the University of Alabama (2019), before transferring to Maryland.

Tagovailoa is the Big Ten's all-time leader in passing yards (11,256) and completion percentage (67.1%). He also holds various Maryland records including passing yards (11,256), passing touchdowns (76), total touchdowns (89), completions (955) and multiple single-season records including, completions (328) and passing yards (3,860). He is also tied with current Ticats head coach Scott Milanovich for the most passing touchdowns (26) in a single season in Maryland history.

