Elks Ink Canadian DB Josh Hagerty

June 10, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have signed National Josh Hagerty (DB), the club announced Monday.

Hagerty has appeared in 31 games over three CFL seasons (2021-23) with the Argos, recording 39 total tackles and winning the 109th Grey Cup in 2022. The Regina product was selected in the sixth round of the 2021 CFL Draft (47th overall) following three seasons (2017-19) at the University of Saskatchewan.

Hagerty played in 26 regular season games for the U of S, where he had 72 tackles, four interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery, while being a part of the Huskies Hardy Cup championship team in 2018.

The Elks return to practice today in preparation for their Week 2 match-up with the Montreal Alouettes at Commonwealth Stadium on Friday (7:00 p.m. MT kickoff).

TRANSACTION

SIGNED

Josh Hagerty | NAT | DB | 6'3 | 200 LBS | 1998-07-27 | Regina, SK | Saskatchewan

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from June 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.