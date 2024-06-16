RedBlacks Add McFadden to Practice Roster

June 16, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions, today:

ADDED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:

American defensive back Tarvarus McFadden

HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 205 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1997-01-28

HOMETOWN: Fort Lauderdale, FL | SCHOOL: Florida State

McFadden has spent the previous two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts, helping them to a Grey Cup in 2022. The Fort Lauderdale product recorded 27 total tackles, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles in 15 regular season games, a year ago, and career totals see him at 33 games played, 70 total tackles, and four picks. In 33 games over three seasons at Florida State, McFadden racked up 54 total tackles, three tackles for loss, eight interceptions, and 16 pass breakups.

RELEASED:

American quarterback Jake Dunniway

American defensive lineman T.J. Rayam

American defensive back Winston Rose

