Lions Win in Front of Record-Setting Crowd

The weeklong hype and subsequent sellout crowd made it a playoff- like atmosphere. So perhaps it's fitting that the 1-1-0 BC Lions had to grind it out for 60 minutes en route to a 26-17 win over the 1-1-0 Calgary Stampeders on Saturday night at a packed Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place.

Vernon Adams Jr.'s one-yard touchdown plunge with 10:32 remaining capped a seven-play, 108-yard scoring drive and gave them the lead for good in front of a raucous crowd of 53,788 who took in the 50 Cent concert and a solid division win. It went down as the club's largest home opener crowd in history, shattering the mark of 43,305 set way back in 1984.

The fourth quarter ultimately was the difference in this one as the long drive, which led to the eventual winning score, was highlighted by a highlight reel completion to Ayden Eberhardt - setting them up deep inside Calgary territory. Adams Jr. finished his night 17/29 for 277 yards and the three majors, two through the air and his winning score on the ground.

