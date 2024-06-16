Elks Release DL Joe Jackson
June 16, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks News Release
EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks announced Sunday that they have released American Joe Jackson (DL).
Jackson signed with Double E on Jan. 29, 2024, and appeared in two games during the 2024 preseason, recording one tackle and one sack.
The Elks return to practice on Tuesday in preparation for Saturday's away game against the Toronto Argonauts.
TRANSACTION
RELEASED
Joe Jackson | AMER | DL | 6'5 | 250 LBS | 1996-12-20 | Homestead, FL | Miami
