Elks Release DL Joe Jackson

June 16, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks announced Sunday that they have released American Joe Jackson (DL).

Jackson signed with Double E on Jan. 29, 2024, and appeared in two games during the 2024 preseason, recording one tackle and one sack.

The Elks return to practice on Tuesday in preparation for Saturday's away game against the Toronto Argonauts.

TRANSACTION

RELEASED

Joe Jackson | AMER | DL | 6'5 | 250 LBS | 1996-12-20 | Homestead, FL | Miami

