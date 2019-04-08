Redbirds on Wrong End of 14-3 Series Finale

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds (2-3) surrendered 12 runs in the second inning Monday afternoon at AutoZone Park and lost the series finale to the Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals), 14-3.

Omaha (3-2) sent 16 men to the plate in the second and began the frame with five-straight singles, followed by a sacrifice fly and then four bases-loaded walks later in the inning. Elier Hernandez and Nick Dini hit back-to-back home runs in the inning, with Hernandez' being a grand slam.

Joe Hudson homered in the fifth inning for Memphis, and Tommy Edman and Adolis Garcia each had two-hit games for the Redbirds.

John Nogowski, who started the game at first base for Memphis, pitched the ninth inning in scoreless fashion, allowing one hit and walking two.

The 12-run inning was one shy of the Redbirds' opponent record for runs scored in a single frame, which was a New Orleans fourth inning on June 18, 2010.

The Redbirds now hit the road for seven games at San Antonio and Round Rock, starting tomorrow at 7:05 p.m.

