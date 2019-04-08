Redbirds on Wrong End of 14-3 Series Finale
April 8, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds (2-3) surrendered 12 runs in the second inning Monday afternoon at AutoZone Park and lost the series finale to the Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals), 14-3.
Omaha (3-2) sent 16 men to the plate in the second and began the frame with five-straight singles, followed by a sacrifice fly and then four bases-loaded walks later in the inning. Elier Hernandez and Nick Dini hit back-to-back home runs in the inning, with Hernandez' being a grand slam.
Joe Hudson homered in the fifth inning for Memphis, and Tommy Edman and Adolis Garcia each had two-hit games for the Redbirds.
John Nogowski, who started the game at first base for Memphis, pitched the ninth inning in scoreless fashion, allowing one hit and walking two.
The 12-run inning was one shy of the Redbirds' opponent record for runs scored in a single frame, which was a New Orleans fourth inning on June 18, 2010.
The Redbirds now hit the road for seven games at San Antonio and Round Rock, starting tomorrow at 7:05 p.m.
Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park
Thursday, April 18 at 7:05: Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products, featuring the Memphis Chicks and throwback concession pricing of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs
Friday, April 19 at 7:05: All-You-Can-Eat Night specialty ticket option, featuring a two-hour all-you-can-eat crawfish buffet
Saturday, April 20 at 6:35: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game
Sunday, April 21 at 2:05: Easter Brunch and Catch on the Field specialty ticket available at www.memphisredbirds.com/easter, Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering), postgame Kids Run the Bases, pregame autographs presented by Allegiant Air.
