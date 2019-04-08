Missions Fall in Series Finale

OKLAHOMA CITY--The Dodgers rallied for five runs in the seventh inning to beat the Missions 5-4 Monday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in the final game of the five-game series.

Will Smith clubbed a three-run homer off San Antonio reliever Jon Olczak to push the Dodgers in front.

Oklahoma City had scored only one run in the previous 17 innings of the series until erupting in the seventh frame.

San Antonio built an early 3-0 lead courtesy of an rbi-single by Nate Orf, a scoring flyball off the bat of Lucas Erceg, and a run-scoring double by Erceg.

Burch Smith worked five scoreless innings in his first start of the year for the Missions. Smith allowed only two hits but issued five walks.

San Antonio pitchers combined for a season-high seven walks, matching their total for the first four games of the series.

Keston Hiura, the Brewers top-rated prospect, homered to right field to begin the ninth inning, pulling San Antonio to within a run.

The Missions open their first homestand as a Triple-A team on Tuesday night as they host the Memphis Redbirds at 7:05 PM.

RHP Adrian Houser (0-0, 0.00) vs. LHP Austin Gomber (1-0, 1.80) 7:05 PM

NOTES: Mission starting pitchers allowed only three runs across 26 innings in the five-game series. The bullpen was responsible for 14 runs in 17 innings of work.

