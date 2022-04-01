Redbirds Announce Promotional Events for 2022

April 1, 2022 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release







MEMPHIS, Tennessee - With the Memphis Redbirds Opening Day less than one week away, the club is excited to announce initial events and day of the week promotions for the 2022 season.

Daily promotions, giveaways and fireworks shows are all back this summer at AutoZone Park.

Twelve fireworks shows are on the calendar, starting May 7, including nine Saturday nights, Sunday of Memorial Day Weekend and three shows over America's Birthday Weekend, July 1-3 (Friday through Sunday). The weekend culminates with the Red, White and Boom Spectacular on Sunday, July 3 following the Redbirds game against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Opening Day, April 5, the first 1000 fans will receive a 2022 magnet schedule courtesy of Southern College of Optometry.

Every Tuesday during Redbirds home games, fans will enjoy one FREE ballpark nacho order on Nacho Average Tuesdays® presented by Downtown Memphis Commission.

Throwback Thursdays presented by Pabst Blue Ribbon will feature $2 PBRs and $1 hot dogs. Keep an eye out for specialty merchandise, as the team will play as the Memphis Chicks each Thursday.

Friday All-You-Can-Eat Nights return in 2022, where fans can indulge in chicken wings, tacos, sliders and many more AutoZone Park fan-favorites.

Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sundays will feature FREE ice cream for all kids 12-and-under. Following the game, kids will be allowed on the field to run the bases.

New in '22 are four daytime Saturday games that include "Bark in the Park" presented by Hollywood Feed. Fans can bring their dogs to AutoZone Park on April 9, 23 and September 10, 24.

The Redbirds currently have eight giveaways scheduled throughout the 2022 season, including bobbleheads, a tumbler, a hat, and much more. Dates for the giveaways will be announced in the near future. Additional promotions and special events will be added to the schedule throughout the season.

Memphis begins the season with a 6-game homestand April 5-10 against the Gwinnett Stripers. Fans will receive a magnet schedule on Opening Day. First pitch of the 2022 Memphis Redbirds season is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CDT on Tuesday, April 5 at AutoZone Park.

For more information, visit memphisredbirds.com or call 901-721-6000.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.