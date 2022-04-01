Eight Players Assigned to the Minors by the Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have assigned eight players to Minor League Spring Training ahead of the Buffalo Bisons Opening Day on April 5. They include LHP NICK ALLGEYER and RHP JOE BIAGINI, as well as INF JORDAN GROSHANS.

Allgeyer made his Triple-A and Major League debuts last season, just three years removed from being drafted in the 12th round of the MLB Draft. The left hander won his first career Bisons start with a two-hit, one-run performance over six innings against the Worcester Red Sox on May 5. He followed that up with another six innings of one-run work against the Rochester Red Wings on May 11. Allgeyer made his Major League debut for the Blue Jays on July 1 with one inning of scoreless relief against the Tampa Bay Rays at Sahlen Field.

Biagini re-joins the Toronto organization after spending the majority of the 2021 campaign with the Iowa Cubs. He made 19 starts with 22 overall appearances in Triple-A East last season, in addition to one relief outing for the Chicago Cubs. The veteran was named the Herd's 2018 Opening Day starter and has appeared in eight games for Buffalo in his career. In 2016, Biagini was one of six relievers that did not allow an earned run in the postseason when he was a member of the Blue Jays bullpen.

Groshans is currently ranked as the #3 prospect in the Blue Jays organization, according to MLB Pipeline. He is also the #54 prospect overall in the group's Top 100. Last season the infielder played in 75 games for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, batting .291, along with 7 HR and 40 RBIs in his first season at Double-A. Groshans was originally a 1st round pick, 12th overall, by the Blue Jays in the 2018 MLB Draft.

Also assigned to Minor League Camp are RHP GRAHAM SPRAKER, RHP KYLE JOHNSTON, RHP JOSE DE LEON, RHP JEREMY BEASLEY, and C KELLIN DEGLAN.

