Hello Hal: St. Paul Saints Going with Robo Broadcasters in 2022

ST. PAUL, MN - Move over robo umps, the St. Paul Saints are turning their broadcast over to the WALL-E's of the world. For as long as broadcasters have called games, fans have screamed at the top of their lungs about how simple the profession is and that anyone can do it. The Saints are putting that notion to the test with the first ever robo broadcast booth for the 2022 season.

The two droid broadcast team, Joe Bott and V.I.N.CENT Scully, will broadcast all 150 games this season using a unique style of AI technology to bring fans the sights, sounds, and all the real-time stats they can calculate from WAR, UZR, wRAA, ERA+ and more. The duo won't need to rely on information from TrackMan, Rapsodo, or Hawkeye, but will instantly know the launch angle and distance of a home run or the spin rate on pitches.

"We believe the time for booming voices, meandering stories, and quirky homerun calls has passed," said Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Derek Sharrer. "We've entered the age of information, accuracy, and efficiency, and 'robo' broadcasters are the logical next step."

This project has been over a year in the making for the Saints. They have worked closely with two of the innovative companies in this area: Spacely Space Sprockets and Industrial Automation. These two renowned companies in their field helped combine large sets of baseball data with intelligent, iterative processing algorithms to learn from patterns and features in the data that they analyze. They poured over billions of pieces of baseball data, every single potential scenario on the field, and countless dry run broadcasts to hone the perfect broadcast team.

In order to make their voices sound more authentic, Bott and Scully listened to every radio and TV broadcast in Major League Baseball history, beginning with the very first ones on August 5, 1921 and August 26, 1939, respectively. The broadcasting humanoids will take from every broadcaster over the past 100+ years. Ever wonder what the homer broadcasting style of Harry Caray combined with the wit and comedic timing of Bob Uecker sounds like? Tune in on April 12 to find out.

All 150 Saints games can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM. The Saints Friday and Saturday home games can be seen on FOX 9+ with Sunday home games on 45TV.

The Saints will play their longest schedule in franchise history, a 150-game slate that begins on the road, Tuesday, April 5 and runs until Wednesday, September 28, a home date with Omaha. The Saints home opener is on Tuesday, April 12 at 6:37 p.m. against Indianapolis.

